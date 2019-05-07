New York Mets
Robinson Canó records 2,500th career hit
by: Bill Baer — NBC Sports 56s
Robinson Canó became the 101st member of the 2,500 hit club when he hit a ground-rule double against the Padres in the first inning on Tuesday night.
Mets have left 6 runners on base through 3 innings.Beat Writer / Columnist
The Mets are stranding more men tonight than Oceanic Flight 815.Beat Writer / Columnist
Maybe next time. 2-1 Mets mid 3.TV / Radio Network
Another Frazier ground out to end the inning as the #Mets leave em loadedBlogger / Podcaster
Mets are now 2-9 RISP through three innings.Beat Writer / Columnist
Swarzak'dGio. Dude. https://t.co/GsuurbG4I5Beat Writer / Columnist
