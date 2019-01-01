New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
43419221_thumbnail

Robinson Cano reaches 2500 career hits

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 5m

SAN DIEGO -- Robinson Canó reached a milestone Tuesday, becoming the 101st Major League player to log 2,500 career hits. Facing rookie right-hander Cal Quantrill in the first inning at Petco Park, Cano crushed a ground-rule double over the right-cente

Tweets