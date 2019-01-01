New York Mets
Robinson Cano reaches 2500 career hits
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 5m
SAN DIEGO -- Robinson Canó reached a milestone Tuesday, becoming the 101st Major League player to log 2,500 career hits. Facing rookie right-hander Cal Quantrill in the first inning at Petco Park, Cano crushed a ground-rule double over the right-cente
Mets have left 6 runners on base through 3 innings.Beat Writer / Columnist
The Mets are stranding more men tonight than Oceanic Flight 815.Beat Writer / Columnist
Another Frazier ground out to end the inning as the #Mets leave em loadedBlogger / Podcaster
Mets are now 2-9 RISP through three innings.Beat Writer / Columnist
Swarzak'dGio. Dude. https://t.co/GsuurbG4I5Beat Writer / Columnist
Brandon Nimmo does not snap his 0-for-27 skid, but does reach base via base on balls for the first time since Friday.Beat Writer / Columnist
