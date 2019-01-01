New York Mets

The Score
43419224_thumbnail

Mets' Cano joins Pujols, Miggy as only active members of 2,500-hit club

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 5m

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano collected the 2,500th hit of his illustrious career when he roped a ground-rule double during the first inning of Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Exclusive company. 2⃣,5⃣0⃣0⃣ pic.twitter.com/deAB

Tweets