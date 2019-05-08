New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pete Alonso hits a home run for the ages in San Diego (Video)
by: Daniel Yanofsky — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5m
Where would the Mets be without Pete Alonso to start the season? The 24-year-old rookie has been a leading force in the Mets’ offense, something many people expected. What they might not have…
Tweets
-
Pete Alonso on his game-winning homer: “I blacked out for a little bit. I just remember touching home. I don’t even remember rounding the bases.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @G_Bloom24: This is awesome #LGM, thank you @MetsAvenue!! https://t.co/9mkjSDtYCQBlogger / Podcaster
-
Pete Alonso comes up big https://t.co/Grn7yBO5GcBlogger / Podcaster
-
Diaz: "My mentality once I loaded the bases up to get Hosmer in there my goal was to give him the most uncomfortable pitches I possibly can at this point. I thought at 2-2, I thought I struck him out there but I made a better quality pitch at 3-2 to get him out.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Just remembered that with the tying run on third Edwin Diaz uncorked a horrendous wild pitch that deflected right back to Wilson Ramos. Manny Margot stole second on the play, which prompted the Mets to intentionally walk Manny Machado rather than pitch to him. You Gotta Believe.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Mike Fiers now has two career no-hitters after tossing one for the A's against the Reds. A look at every no-no and perfect game in MLB history: https://t.co/GZJ2KBuFSdBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets