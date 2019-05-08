New York Mets

Metstradamus
43421482_thumbnail

Pete Alonso hits a home run for the ages in San Diego (Video)

by: Daniel Yanofsky The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5m

Where would the Mets be without Pete Alonso to start the season? The 24-year-old rookie has been a leading force in the Mets’ offense, something many people expected. What they might not have…

Tweets