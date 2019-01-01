New York Mets
Padres host the Mets after Paddack's strong showing
by: AP — Fox Sports 12s
The Mets will start Wilmer Font on Wednesday and the Padres are expected to counter with Matt Strahm
Alonso hits one to Saturn, Chris Paddack is salty, and I have Justin Maxwell flashbacks ... https://t.co/HyAAmTiHxKBlogger / Podcaster
That's how an established veteran gets it done https://t.co/6LW43hgoLaBlogger / Podcaster
Just watching Alonso’s home run again, and again, and again, and jeez, it was hit into another dimension #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
METS AFTER 36 GAMES 2019: 17-19 ***32nd-best NYM w/1974, 1990, 2004, 2019*** Best: 1972 (26-10, 1 GA 1986, 1988) Worst: 1964, 1981-1st (11-25) 1969: 18-18; 1973: 19-17 1966: 15-21; 1976: 20-16; 1986: 25-11 1996: 15-21; 2006: 23-13; 2016: 21-15Blogger / Podcaster
Nimmo: "It was really big to help the team out today and come through in that situation, made me ecstatic. Really happy about that, glad I could help the team.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Alonso: "I blacked out for a little bit. I just remember touching home. I don’t even remember rounding the bases.”Beat Writer / Columnist
