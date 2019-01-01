It's a very fine line but I'd say a deli has more food behind the counter and a bodega has more food in front of the counter. Exception is the pay-by-weight food bar thing, which is never in bodegas and sometimes in delis.

Serious NYC question: what is the difference between a deli and a bodega? Is it what they sell? Is it just a feeling you get when you're inside? Is there even a difference??? I kinda feel like the two terms are interchangeable ??