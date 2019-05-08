New York Mets

The Mets Police
42396678_thumbnail

Sterling or Scully: Gary Cohen at his best on this Pete Alonso 9th Inning Home Run

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

My Home Run call snobbery comes into play when announcers do not do a moment justice.  Gary definitely gave THIS moment justice….a fine fine call…Gary at his best. OUR NL Rookie of the Month. ? #CRUSHED pic.twitter.com/VjHtPnbN7q — New York Mets (@Met

Tweets