New York Mets

The Mets Police
42732863_thumbnail

Gil Must Go: 1969 Mets act like the Reds are stacked with Hall of Famers

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

I really hate the Reds.  How are we losing to these guys?   Can Kiner stop acting like Pete Rose, Tony Perez and Johnny Bench are Hall of Famers?  Bench wouldn’t even start on the Mets.  The only guy that isn’t overrated over there is Lee May. Sucks...

Tweets