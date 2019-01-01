New York Mets

Double G Sports
43434148_thumbnail

Robinson Cano joins the 2,500 hit club in Tuesday night’s nail bitter

by: Jesse Natale Double G Sports 20s

Going into Tuesday night’s game, New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano was stuck on hit 2,499; going 0-14 in his previous four games. In his first at-bat in San Diego on Tuesday, Robbie hit a double off rookie, Cal Quantrill. Cano now joins an...

Tweets