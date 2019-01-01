New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Robinson Cano joins the 2,500 hit club in Tuesday night’s nail bitter
by: Jesse Natale — Double G Sports 20s
Going into Tuesday night’s game, New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano was stuck on hit 2,499; going 0-14 in his previous four games. In his first at-bat in San Diego on Tuesday, Robbie hit a double off rookie, Cal Quantrill. Cano now joins an...
Tweets
-
RT @Jacob_Resnick: First game hitting as a pro? ✅ First hit? ✅ @TonyBuckets18 got on the board last night. #Mets #pitcherswhorake https://t.co/gJnFM0mIeRBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ernestdove: https://t.co/C4kJIFw7u9 I found a new favorite @stluciemets player to drive miles to see pitch.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ernestdove: https://t.co/C4kJIFw7u9 My latest #Mets minors post featuring thoughts, analysis, pictures and video highlights of last nights game one of the double header for @stluciemetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
We are also working on smaller intimate event in June. Have the talent booked. Just working on some details....Blogger / Podcaster
-
Just saw movie American President with Michael Douglas and I love scene where he says his opponent is not the least bit interested in solving ur problem--interested in only 2 things--making you afraid of it and assessing blame to it--seems like a view of businessworld as wellBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Retired Player
- More Mets Tweets