New York Mets

Mets Merized

MMO Roundtable: Thoughts on the Alonso, Paddack Feud

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 8m

The biggest headline coming into the series against the Padres was Chris Paddack's comments about Pete Alonso. In those comments, Paddack acknowledged Alonso was a great player who deserved to be

Tweets