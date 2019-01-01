New York Mets

Jed Lowrie nearing Mets debut

by: Jesse Natale Double G Sports 3m

According to New York Mets beat writer, Anthony DiComo, it looks like there’s a strong chance Jed Lowrie will make his Mets debut Friday night at Citi Field. Lowrie suffered a left knew capsule sprain early in Spring Training that put him on the...

