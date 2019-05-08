New York Mets

Binghamton Rumble Ponies to play as the Spiedes again

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

We’re grilling up another season as the Binghamton Spiedies, sponsored by Lupo’s S&S Charpit! The first game is Saturday, May 25th vs. the Trenton Pork Rolls! Binghamton Spiedies Night is part of Military Appreciation Weekend sponsored by Mirabito!...

