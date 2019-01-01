New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
43438900_thumbnail

Brandon Nimmo diving catch robs Manny Machado

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo had to cover a lot of ground to rob Padres star Manny Machado in the first inning on Wednesday -- and that's exactly what he did. With two outs in the frame, Machado hit a low liner to right-center off Mets starter...

Tweets