As Jed Lowrie creeps closer to his Mets debut, where in the order will he bat? - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 9m
Now that Jed Lowrie is about two days away from joining the Mets on the 25-man roster, his forthcoming role with the team is becoming more transparent.
Mets doomed by thin, unproductive bench in loss to Padres
Final Score: Padres 3, Mets 2—Renfr-Uh-oh
#Mets offense through the 6 game road trip: 2.5 runs/game, .204 AVG, 12.5 K/game
We lost by one run.This Mets game is being decided by Wilmer Font, Todd Frazier, Tomas Nido, and Tyler Bashlor. I thought it was ok that we missed out on Harper and Machado because we had depth? Because we eliminated the IFs? Don't ? buy ? the ?Mets ? excuses ? to ?be ?cheap.
I don't think there is any other manager in the game that wouldn't pinch-hit Wilson Ramos for Tomas Nido with a runner in scoring position down 1 run in the 9th.
You know what's frustrating? The #Mets.
