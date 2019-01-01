New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets takeaways from Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Padres, including Wilmer Font's debut
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 7m
The Mets couldn't finish their road trip on a high note, as they fell to the Padres, 3-2, at Petco Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Tweets
-
RT @TaylorRooks: You’re literally giving us your political opinion. https://t.co/O4KgTY1DNCBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Thank you my brother ✊?Wow 2500 hits ? @robinsoncano congrats my brother! https://t.co/UytaoLFtFsPlayer
-
Mike Shula believes in Daniel Jones. https://t.co/O80ajCbw6PBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Font Debuts with Four Solid Innings Against Padres https://t.co/fC9n2aE4ds #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MarshallFieldOD: The Mets can't seem to get of their own way...1-5 road trip...17-20 overall record...tough loss to the Padres to end their trek. My recap of the game in my latest for @MetsMerized #LGM https://t.co/V2Q6EvB1PiBlogger / Podcaster
-
Seems to me streaming of live events like news and sports--has a real ad sales model that could double or even triple linear Ad Sales revenue--Companies that recognize this potential will become leaders in our biz--and make more money every month than they could even count.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets