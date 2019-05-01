New York Mets

Fox Sports
55b252ff727b4fe0847b0d0f2be265d9.vresize.1200.630.high.26

Renfroe homers, Margot robs Alonso HR as Padres top Mets 3-2

by: AP Fox Sports 22s

Renfroe homers, Margot robs Alonso HR as Padres top Mets 3-2

Tweets