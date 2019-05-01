New York Mets

Mets Merized
Tomas-nido

Mets Stumble to Padres 3-2, Fall Three Games Under .500

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 9s

The New York Mets lost the final game of their six game road trip, 3-2, to the San Diego Padres. (box score)The Mets finished their sojourn to Milwaukee and San Diego with a 1-5 record droppin

