New York Mets

North Jersey
WATCH: Mets' Mickey Callaway explains decision to use Tomas Nido against Padres'

by: Abbey Mastracco, Staff Writer, @AbbeyMastracco North Jersey 48s

Callaway talks about his decision to let Tomas Nido hit for himself instead of using a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning of a loss to the Padres.

