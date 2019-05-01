New York Mets

Mets Merized

Font Debuts with Four Solid Innings Against Padres

by: Jack Hendon Mets Merized Online 50s

In his first appearance with the Mets this afternoon, Wilmer Font held the San Diego Padres to two runs on three hits with a strikeout in four innings. The right-hander threw 39 of his 60 pitches

