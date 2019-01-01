New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
WATCH: Tomas Nido explains why he let Mets down despite homer
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
Just as it has been recently, the Mets could only muster a couple runs in their series finale against the Padres on Wednesday afternoon. Yes, the Mets put together seven runs on Tuesday night, but that led to their only win on the six-game road trip.
Tweets
-
He's got some catching up to do.@Metstradamus RenfroeBlogger / Podcaster
-
Look, it costs too much, okay?@Metstradamus It’s been long enough. You’re basically Wilpon shutting it down after Agee in 2002.Blogger / Podcaster
-
We need a few new enshrinees, for sure ...@Metstradamus This just means you need to bring back the Hall of Hate.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Implying you had sex with Ben Shapiro or that you creepily listened to him having sex to own the libs@DavidKlion @benshapiro BTW I went to UCLA the same time he did and he is definitely NOT a virgin. Something you cant say.Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Rumble Ponies No-Hit Nationals’ Double-A Affiliate https://t.co/dSUfNneLuH #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Bad news for Jake Barrett: Now Aaron Boone knows who he is. Methinks Scranton beckons after this one.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets