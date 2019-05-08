New York Mets

Renfroe Homers, Margot Robs Alonso HR As Padres Top Mets 3-2

Renfroe hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh after Margot robbed Pete Alonso at the wall, and San Diego beat the New York Mets 3-2 Wednesday to claim a three-game set.

