New York Mets

Mets prospects throw combined no-hitter for Binghamton

by: William Boor MLB: Mets 10s

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies made history on Wednesday as Harol Gonzalez and Ryder Ryan combined to throw a no-hitter, the sixth in Rumble Ponies history, in a 7-0 win over Harrisburg. The no-hitter was the first by a Mets affiliate since 2016 and...

