Mets Can’t Get With Times . . . New Roman
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3m
The all-in Mets who dared everyone to come get them started Wilmer Font against the San Diego Padres. That happened because Jason Vargas and Steven Matz are hurt, and Brodie Van Wagenen could not b…
Had a fun evening--boxing class then Karaoke--combination of students from my boxing class and the first traffic/Ad Sales dept I managed in business years ago--everybody got along great--now it is off a diner to see if we can get The Disco Fries--Oh The MemoriesBeat Writer / Columnist
#OldFriendAlert Wilmer is hitting .375/.395/.575 over the last 14 days, playing almost every day for the Diamondbacks, after a rough start.Blogger / Podcaster
some former colleagues tool me out to Karaoke--we had a great time--Some of the Ladies sang Boogie Wonderland but for some reason changed lyrics to "Coutinho Wonderland." Pretty funny--great bunch of people I worked with years ago--said I needed to unwindBeat Writer / Columnist
Jeff McNeil has the highest batting average in baseball over the last calendar year for any player with over 300 PA. McNeil is hitting .337/.400/.470 in his MLB career in 394 PA and is still on a 6 WAR per 600 PA pace.Blogger / Podcaster
As someone who’s done it - with you guarding me - I’d agree with Reggie’s assessment.Did Durant really just tear his Achilles tendon? Reggie Miller sure seems to think so, based on how he looked back thinking he'd been kicked there, a la Kobe.Beat Writer / Columnist
Man, Joey Gallo is really making me eat crow this year. Up to .274/.426/.679 this year. My only defense is that I didn't watch him play, I just hate the crazy strikeout profile.Blogger / Podcaster
