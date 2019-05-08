New York Mets

The New York Times
43449595_thumbnail

Padres 3, Mets 2: Robbery and a Late Homer Sink the Mets, Giving San Diego a Series Win

by: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS NY Times 3m

The Padres’ Hunter Renfroe hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the seventh inning, and center fielder Manuel Margot robbed Pete Alonso of a homer.

Tweets