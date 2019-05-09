New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: I really enjoyed the Mets game!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 7m
SLACKISH REACTION: I really enjoyed the Mets game, even though they lost. (1) Todd Zeile is bringing out the best in Gary. (2) The game was under three hours. (3) Pete Alonso has become a thing – I was actually like “oh cool, Pete Alonso is...
Tweets
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Callaway calls out Mets, who call out Callaway. https://t.co/zyjGnmuVfmBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: eBay: Jacob deGrom Cy Young bobbleheads SGA and Go... https://t.co/o2EHLyvMrMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MattEhalt: Bad news: Mets lose, 3-2, they are 17-20 and 4.5 out in the NL East. Good news: The schedule now turns to cupcake city with 13 straight coming vs. the Marlins and Nationals, and then 3 vs. the Tigers.Blogger / Podcaster
-
He hits, hustles, and gets on base. The leadoff spot belongs to Jeff McNeil until he's willing to hand it over #LGM https://t.co/REvjbHTQSOBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is the dumbest back page I have ever seen. Dom Smith lost the game? Not 2 home runs robbed or Bashlor getting beat. Wow media is at a bad low.Here's our @nydnsports back page. @mets #dominicsmith @yankees @padres @apse_sportmedia @mlb @MLBNetwork https://t.co/thxY0pcJ0Y https://t.co/IKALGbQrjPBlogger / Podcaster
-
Brace yourself for the summer of Dominic Smith trade rumors #LGM https://t.co/tFUdHxEaDIBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets