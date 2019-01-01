New York Mets

ICYMI: Here's what happened Wednesday in Mets Land

SNY: Metsblog

The Mets (17-20, 4.5 games behind the Phillies in the NL East) squandered numerous scoring opportunities as they lost to the Padres, 3-2, in the final game of a three-game set. They are off on Thursday before opening a three-game series against the...

