New York Mets

Mets Merized
43459878_thumbnail

3 Up, 3 Down: Not Quite Time To Paddack

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 1m

3 UP1. Off the SnideThe Mets entered into this series in an unfathomably bad funk at the plate. With the exception of Jeff McNeil, no one was hitting. Specifically, Brandon Nimmo was in the mids

Tweets