New York Mets

The Mets Police
42789603_thumbnail

Gil Must Go: 1969 Mets cancel exhibition game at West Point

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

This team is a joke.  We need some new owners or something.  Yesterday was so ridiculous I could see the team still talking about it 50 years later in the press notes. The Mets were scheduled to play an exhibition against the cadet nine at West Point,

Tweets