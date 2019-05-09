Less than a year ago, my former editor said I wasn’t “as strong of a writer as the others in my department.” I worked my butt off to get where I am today, using that criticism as fuel for my motivation. Failures are tough. But eventually, they make for a good 280 character tweet.

Sally Herships Hey journalists- it's that time when my students are hearing about jobs & internships. I'd love share failure stories with them! To students it can seem like working reporters have never faced a failure: been rejected for a job, internship, etc! What's your #fail