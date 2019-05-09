New York Mets

FLUSHING, N.Y., May 9, 2019 – The New York Mets announced today that the club has placed LHP Steven Matz on the 10-Day Injured List, retroactive to May 5, with radial nerve discomfort and recalled infielder Dominic Smith from Syracuse (AAA) of the...

