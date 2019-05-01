New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Should Callaway Be on the Hot Seat?
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 35s
Feels fitting to talk about whether Mets manager Mickey Callaway's job is on the hot seat exactly one year after the Mets batted out of order against the Reds.Following a disappointing 2018 se
Tweets
-
Substance on Kikuchi's hat draws no MLB action https://t.co/pqbvrK4YhPTV / Radio Network
-
“…as we figure out how to trade Todd Frazier instead of DFAing him”Jed Lowrie will stay in Triple-A Syracuse and will not be activated tomorrow https://t.co/JSkM4CAzQ0 https://t.co/jkbnbk32MVBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jed Lowrie will stay in Triple-A Syracuse and will not be activated tomorrow https://t.co/JSkM4CAzQ0TV / Radio Network
-
Pitching coach Dave Eiland will miss the Mets’ game against the Marlins on Friday. He’s attending his daughter’s college graduation in Florida.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Look at Tony Romo.Blogger / Podcaster
-
High praise for rookie DeAndre Baker. #GiantsPride https://t.co/hS7BCboLAXBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets