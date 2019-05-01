New York Mets

Mets Merized
43468228_thumbnail

Should Callaway Be on the Hot Seat?

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 35s

Feels fitting to talk about whether Mets manager Mickey Callaway's job is on the hot seat exactly one year after the Mets batted out of order against the Reds.Following a disappointing 2018 se

Tweets