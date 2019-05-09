New York Mets

Metstradamus
43470368_thumbnail

Report: New York Mets may extend Jed Lowrie's rehab assignment

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 6m

There had been a lot of buzz that the New York Mets would get Jed Lowrie back from the disabled list tomorrow for their brief home stand against the Miami Marlins. Lowrie, who signed a two year dea…

Tweets