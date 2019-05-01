New York Mets
Mets Sticking by Frazier, Lowrie to Remain on IL Through Weekend
by: Jack Hendon — Mets Merized Online 37s
According to Tim Britton of the Athletic, the New York Mets will not be activating Jed Lowrie off the injured list for tomorrow's first game of the upcoming homestand, as previously speculated.
