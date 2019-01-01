New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets place LHP Steven Matz on 10-day injured list
by: AP — Fox Sports 4m
Steven Matz has been placed on the 10-day injured list by the New York Mets because of radial nerve discomfort in his pitching arm
Tweets
-
Jed Lowrie's eventual #Mets debut doesn't seem like it impact Todd Frazier's roster spot: https://t.co/0vJWYZQTUCBlogger / Podcaster
-
Rumble Ponies win 5-3 in 11 to sweep the series in Harrisburg! Postgame show on @NewsRadio1290 and @tunein right now!Minors
-
Congrats my brother @PujolsFive. The Machine! 2000 ????Mashing his way to history. https://t.co/PXbZavZaOFPlayer
-
Jed Lowrie won't come off the IL until after this weekend at the earliest. The Mets have bought themselves 3 more days to figure out who he will replace. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
In case ya’ll were on the edge of your seats for Jed Lowrie’s #Mets debut, it’s been pushed back. Lowrie will continue rehabbing with Triple-A Syracuse this weekend. Mets will reassess following those extra at-bats.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
**Mute**For all official Ben Simmons takes follow me and unfollow everyone elseTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets