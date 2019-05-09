New York Mets

Newsday
43473120_thumbnail

Nolan Ryan fondly remembers time as a Met on 1969 World Series championship team | Newsday

by: Steven Marcus steven.marcus@newsday.com @newsdaymarcus Updated May 9, 2019 10:24 PM Newsday 13s

The fireballing righthander was teammate of fellow Hall of Famer Tom Seaver and wonders what it would have been like if they were together for more than four seasons.

Tweets