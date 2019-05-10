New York Mets



After Jacob deGrom and Corey Kluber, Stetson University Dreams Even Bigger
by: KEVIN ARMSTRONG — NY Times 4m
With the pair of Cy Young Award winners among its alumni, the small college in Central Florida has a potent recruiting pitch as it eyes the national stage.
