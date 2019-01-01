This is fun. Jared and I almost saw a Padres no-hitter when Odrisamer Despaigne threw 7 2/3 innings against the Mets without allowing a hit. That went like more than 8,000 other Padres games went.

Jared Diamond Barring the unlikely, next Thursday will be the Padres' 8,020th regular-season game without a no-hitter, a record for all-time futility. I talked to Padres through the decades about the close calls, the near-misses and one of baseball's weirdest streaks. https://t.co/FbEmhBs2n7