New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Morning News for May 10, 2019
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 11m
Your Friday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Tweets
-
Clickbait: Noah Syndergaard’s favorite Muppet is…. https://t.co/tp9BjsA2jiBlogger / Podcaster
-
Big-hearted Port Authority cop (and Yankees fan) sparks late-inning rally that helps Mets legend Ed Kranepool get a new kidney https://t.co/nvdgTmt7cBNewspaper / Magazine
-
When rooting for the Mets feels like Waiting for Godot, you write about it. https://t.co/EzG6NxXcETBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsSouthFla: I’ve been killing Gsellman, he has proved me wrong. Hopefully he can keep it going, as both him & Lugo are huge pieces for this BP to continue its success. #Mets https://t.co/Q9nataLyFrBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is fun. Jared and I almost saw a Padres no-hitter when Odrisamer Despaigne threw 7 2/3 innings against the Mets without allowing a hit. That went like more than 8,000 other Padres games went.Barring the unlikely, next Thursday will be the Padres' 8,020th regular-season game without a no-hitter, a record for all-time futility. I talked to Padres through the decades about the close calls, the near-misses and one of baseball's weirdest streaks. https://t.co/FbEmhBs2n7Beat Writer / Columnist
-
- Strength of schedule - Jed Lowrie - Conforto can still improve @matthewcerrone with reasons why the Mets can still right the ship this season: https://t.co/t8RZ7k5qcWTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets