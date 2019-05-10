New York Mets

Clickbait: Noah Syndergaard’s favorite Muppet is….

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 13m

Man I am loving this new clickbait feature which comes in handy on slow mornings.  One night, earlier in the season,  while stuck on a plane, my #1 follower Thor answered some questions. Kermit — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) March 26, 2019...

