New Bag Policy At Citi Field To Begin Monday, May 20 | MLB.com
May 10, 2019
FLUSHING, N.Y., May 10, 2019 – The New York Mets today announced a new bag policy at Citi Field to enhance ballpark safety. As part of the new bag policy, backpacks will no longer be allowed into Citi Field. Items still acceptable for entry into the...
