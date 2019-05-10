New York Mets
Another reason NOT to attend Mets games: Mets enact silly backpack ban
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 33s
Well Mets, I guess you are unfamiliar with the concept of people going to games after work. I work in New York City. I carry a backpack. Among other things it has my papers and a laptop. You don’t seem to want my backpack to come to games, so it...
Tweets
RT @Buster_ESPN: It'd be safe to assume that moving forward, Yusei Kikuchi's cap won't have as much volume of pine tar (or whatever) on it as it did last night. Message imparted/received.Beat Writer / Columnist
Heard Billy Joel song on radio this AM--Honesty is a such a lonely word--so true today in every phase of societyBeat Writer / Columnist
In my job search learning God has a plan for me and I must trust Him. Believe He has things in mind for me and know I must be in line to inspire a new group of people- I relish that challenge. People that care about each other & know the definition of being a true teammateBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @newsdaymarcus:Blogger / Podcaster
RT @newsdaymarcus: “It’s a miracle,” Monica Kranepool said.Blogger / Podcaster
TONIGHT! López, Anderson, and the #Marlins take on Wheeler, Alonso, and the #Mets at 7:10 PM in the Big Apple! Watch on SNY! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
