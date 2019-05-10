New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Citi Field will no longer allow backpacks beginning May 20 | Newsday
by: Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com Updated May 10, 2019 10:58 AM — Newsday 5m
Backpacks and items larger than 16 inches by 16 inches by 8 inches no longer will be allowed into the stadium as part of the new policy.
Tweets
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: It'd be safe to assume that moving forward, Yusei Kikuchi's cap won't have as much volume of pine tar (or whatever) on it as it did last night. Message imparted/received.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Heard Billy Joel song on radio this AM--Honesty is a such a lonely word--so true today in every phase of societyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
In my job search learning God has a plan for me and I must trust Him. Believe He has things in mind for me and know I must be in line to inspire a new group of people- I relish that challenge. People that care about each other & know the definition of being a true teammateBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @newsdaymarcus:Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @newsdaymarcus: “It’s a miracle,” Monica Kranepool said.Blogger / Podcaster
-
TONIGHT! López, Anderson, and the #Marlins take on Wheeler, Alonso, and the #Mets at 7:10 PM in the Big Apple! Watch on SNY! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets