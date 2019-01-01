New York Mets
Pete Alonso hitting home runs in late innings
by: Sarah Langs — MLB: Mets 3m
Pete Alonso has made himself known in a big way so far in his rookie year, letting his prodigious power do the talking from his spot in the Mets’ lineup. That power was heralded before he came up to the big leagues, so it should come as no surprise...
