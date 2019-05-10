New York Mets

New York Post
43489267_thumbnail

Mets vs. Marlins: Zack Wheeler makes Amazin’s the pick

by: Stitches New York Post 2m

Who said it? “I got old. I was never a matinee idol to begin with, and there I am still doing the same job I was doing when I was 16.” Was it Vince Carter? Bill Belichick? Al Roker? Bartolo Colon?

Tweets