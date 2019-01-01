New York Mets

Dominic Smith talks about 'emotional day' when Mets sent him down

It was a shock to Mets fans when Dom Smith was sent down to Triple-A Syracuse, as Adeiny Hechavarria took his spot on the 25-man roster. Smith was there only for a hot minute, though, as Steven Matz hitting the IL prompted his to return to Flushing.

