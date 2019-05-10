New York Mets
Mets rumors: Mickey Callaway's job is safe for now after lengthy meeting with Jeff Wilpon and Brodie Van Wagenen - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson @r_j_anderson May 10, 2019 at 6:36 pm ET • 1 min read — CBS Sports 5m
Callaway is perceived to be on the hot seat for a number of reasons
Great job Mike... This is why you're the best!I take a look at the recent happenings in the Mets minor leagues and talked to @ItsBrycehutch about pitching in full season ball. https://t.co/aMUZF7xgeEBlogger / Podcaster
I am rooting for Mickey Callaway to come out of this....Blogger / Podcaster
RT @MBrownstein89: When I spoke with Kelenic for @MetsMerized, the thing that struck me was his incredible discipline & work ethic for someone so young. He’s got all the tools - along with the dedication - to be great. https://t.co/0fjhvx0ssUBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MarshallFieldOD: It's a pleasure for me to write about a hero who has had a successful transplant. I have had two. Congratulations to Ed and his family and we all hope to see him celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 championship team. My latest for @MetsMerized https://t.co/r80R9qRayjBlogger / Podcaster
NY Media formula: incite fan outrage and get Callaway fired. After he gets fired criticize the front office and ownership for not supporting him, thus making him a scapegoat. See the story and agenda? It’s about the news cycle creation, not reporting the story.Blogger / Podcaster
Jeff Wilpon met with Mickey Callaway and Brodie Van Wagenen this afternoon to discuss the Mets' recent struggles. @martinonyc reports that Callaway's job is not in danger at this time:TV / Radio Network
