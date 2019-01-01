New York Mets
Report: Mickey Callaway’s job not yet under threat after slow start
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 15m
The New York Mets are not performing as they expected to, but it will not yet threaten manager Mickey Callaway's job, according to reports. Mets COO Jeff Wilpon summoned Callaway and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen for a meeting on Friday, but...
Steven Matz on Saturday will throw off the mound for the first time since getting a cortisone shot for the nerve irritation in his left forearm, and the results there will indicate whether or not he can stay on track to pitch next week: https://t.co/cE1rdZVs9W | @AlbaneseLauraBlogger / Podcaster
The 10 ER Lopez allowed tie the second-most ever yielded against the Mets. Chris Rusin is still safe on top, having given up 11 in 2015.Two pitchers have allowed 10 earned runs in a game this year. Both are Marlins: Pablo Lopez against the Mets tonight, Wei-Yin Chen against the Reds on April 9.Beat Writer / Columnist
Wheeler K Count: ????????Blogger / Podcaster
Two pitchers have allowed 10 earned runs in a game this year. Both are Marlins: Pablo Lopez against the Mets tonight, Wei-Yin Chen against the Reds on April 9.Beat Writer / Columnist
Pablo Lopez is done for the day and the pitching line is something: 3 IP, 10 H, 10 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP, 1 WP, 3 HR. 62 pitches, 39 for strikesBeat Writer / Columnist
