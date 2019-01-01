New York Mets

Former Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud is on the move again

Travis d'Arnaud is now on his third team of the month as the Dodgers have reportedly traded the former Mets catcher.

    Newsday Sports @NewsdaySports 44s
    Steven Matz on Saturday will throw off the mound for the first time since getting a cortisone shot for the nerve irritation in his left forearm, and the results there will indicate whether or not he can stay on track to pitch next week: https://t.co/cE1rdZVs9W | @AlbaneseLaura
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 3m
    The 10 ER Lopez allowed tie the second-most ever yielded against the Mets. Chris Rusin is still safe on top, having given up 11 in 2015.
    Two pitchers have allowed 10 earned runs in a game this year. Both are Marlins: Pablo Lopez against the Mets tonight, Wei-Yin Chen against the Reds on April 9.
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 4m
    Wheeler K Count: ????????
    David Adler @_dadler 4m
    Laura Albanese @AlbaneseLaura 4m
    Pablo Lopez is done for the day and the pitching line is something: 3 IP, 10 H, 10 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP, 1 WP, 3 HR. 62 pitches, 39 for strikes
    Dwight Gooden @DocGooden16 5m
    Great to catch up with my buddy Rog
