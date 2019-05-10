New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Travis d’Arnaud gets traded into middle of AL East race
by: Joseph Staszewski — New York Post 3m
Travis D’Arnaud is on the move again and the Yankees could be seeing him soon. The Dodgers traded the former Mets catcher to the Rays on Friday for cash considerations, according to reports. The
Tweets
-
Steven Matz on Saturday will throw off the mound for the first time since getting a cortisone shot for the nerve irritation in his left forearm, and the results there will indicate whether or not he can stay on track to pitch next week: https://t.co/cE1rdZVs9W | @AlbaneseLauraBlogger / Podcaster
-
The 10 ER Lopez allowed tie the second-most ever yielded against the Mets. Chris Rusin is still safe on top, having given up 11 in 2015.Two pitchers have allowed 10 earned runs in a game this year. Both are Marlins: Pablo Lopez against the Mets tonight, Wei-Yin Chen against the Reds on April 9.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Wheeler K Count: ????????Blogger / Podcaster
-
Two pitchers have allowed 10 earned runs in a game this year. Both are Marlins: Pablo Lopez against the Mets tonight, Wei-Yin Chen against the Reds on April 9.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Pablo Lopez is done for the day and the pitching line is something: 3 IP, 10 H, 10 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP, 1 WP, 3 HR. 62 pitches, 39 for strikesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Great to catch up with my buddy RogRetired Player
- More Mets Tweets