New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Dominic Smith discusses shock of demotion

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 11m

NEW YORK -- Upon learning last Friday that the Mets had demoted him to Triple-A Syracuse despite a .333 average and .859 OPS coming off the big league bench, Dominic Smith found himself in a state of shock. He went around the room, hugging his...

