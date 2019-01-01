New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Dominic Smith discusses shock of demotion
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 11m
NEW YORK -- Upon learning last Friday that the Mets had demoted him to Triple-A Syracuse despite a .333 average and .859 OPS coming off the big league bench, Dominic Smith found himself in a state of shock. He went around the room, hugging his...
